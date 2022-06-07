Twitter
Eden Research live results presentation on 9 June 2022

Eden Research

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN), the AIM-quoted company focused on sustainable biopesticides and a plastic-free formulation technology for use in global crop protection, animal health and consumer products industries, has announced that that Sean Smith, CEO, and Alex Abrey, CFO will provide a live presentation covering the Company’s 2021 Full Year Results via the Investor Meet Company platform on 9 June 2022 at 10.00 a.m. BST.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9.00 a.m. on 8 June or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet Eden Research plc on the following Investor Meet Company page: https://www.investormeetcompany.com/eden-research-plc/register-investor.

Investors who already follow Eden Research on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

