Ecopetrol S.A. – Consensus Indicates Potential 37.5% Upside

Ecopetrol S.A. found using ticker (EC) have now 11 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 31.79 and 10 with a mean TP of 14.67. Now with the previous closing price of 10.67 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 37.5%. The 50 day MA is 10.57 and the 200 day MA is 11.14. The company has a market capitalisation of $22,412m. Find out more information at: https://www.ecopetrol.com.co

The potential market cap would be $30,814m based on the market concensus.

Ecopetrol S.A. operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 9,127 kilometers of crude oil and multi-purpose pipelines. It also produces and commercializes polypropylene resins and compounds, and masterbatches; and offers industrial service sales to customers and specialized management services. It has operations in Colombia, the United States, Asia, Central America and the Caribbean, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Empresa Colombiana de Petróleos and changed its name to Ecopetrol S.A. in June 2003. Ecopetrol S.A. was incorporated in 1948 and is based in Bogotá, Colombia.