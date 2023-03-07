Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Ecopetrol S.A. – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.2% Upside

Broker Ratings

Ecopetrol S.A. found using ticker (EC) now have 11 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 31.79 and 10 calculating the mean target price we have 14.31. With the stocks previous close at 11.43 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 25.2%. The day 50 moving average is 10.94 while the 200 day moving average is 10.91. The market cap for the company is $23,950m. Visit the company website at: https://www.ecopetrol.com.co

The potential market cap would be $29,985m based on the market concensus.

Ecopetrol S.A. operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 9,127 kilometers of crude oil and multi-purpose pipelines. It also produces and commercializes polypropylene resins and compounds, and masterbatches; and offers industrial service sales to customers and specialized management services. It has operations in Colombia, the United States, Asia, Central America and the Caribbean, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Empresa Colombiana de Petróleos and changed its name to Ecopetrol S.A. in June 2003. Ecopetrol S.A. was incorporated in 1948 and is based in Bogotá, Colombia.

