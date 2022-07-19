Ecopetrol S.A. – Consensus Indicates Potential 95.7% Upside

Ecopetrol S.A. found using ticker (EC) now have 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 31.79 and 12.4 with a mean TP of 18.75. Now with the previous closing price of 9.58 this indicates there is a potential upside of 95.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 13.66 and the 200 day moving average is 15. The market capitalisation for the company is $20,622m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.ecopetrol.com.co

The potential market cap would be $40,361m based on the market concensus.

Ecopetrol S.A. operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 9,127 kilometers of crude oil and multi-purpose pipelines. It also produces and commercializes polypropylene resins and compounds, and masterbatches; and offers industrial service sales to customers and specialized management services. It has operations in Colombia, the United States, Asia, Central America and the Caribbean, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Empresa Colombiana de Petróleos and changed its name to Ecopetrol S.A. in June 2003. Ecopetrol S.A. was incorporated in 1948 and is based in Bogotá, Colombia.