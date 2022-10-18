Follow us on:

Ecopetrol S.A. – Consensus Indicates Potential 67.9% Upside

Broker Ratings

Ecopetrol S.A. with ticker code (EC) now have 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 31.79 and 9.7 calculating the average target price we see 15.38. Given that the stocks previous close was at 9.16 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 67.9%. The 50 day MA is 10.24 while the 200 day moving average is 13.7. The market capitalisation for the company is $19,561m. Find out more information at: https://www.ecopetrol.com.co

The potential market cap would be $32,844m based on the market concensus.

Ecopetrol S.A. operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 9,127 kilometers of crude oil and multi-purpose pipelines. It also produces and commercializes polypropylene resins and compounds, and masterbatches; and offers industrial service sales to customers and specialized management services. It has operations in Colombia, the United States, Asia, Central America and the Caribbean, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Empresa Colombiana de Petróleos and changed its name to Ecopetrol S.A. in June 2003. Ecopetrol S.A. was incorporated in 1948 and is based in Bogotá, Colombia.

