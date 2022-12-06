Ecopetrol S.A. – Consensus Indicates Potential 56.2% Upside

Ecopetrol S.A. with ticker code (EC) now have 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 31.79 and 10.3 and has a mean target at 15.09. Given that the stocks previous close was at 9.66 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 56.2%. The day 50 moving average is 9.75 while the 200 day moving average is 12.94. The company has a market capitalisation of $18,873m. Find out more information at: https://www.ecopetrol.com.co

The potential market cap would be $29,481m based on the market concensus.