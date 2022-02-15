Ecopetrol S.A. – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.8% Upside

Ecopetrol S.A. with ticker code (EC) have now 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 23.65 and 14 with a mean TP of 17.51. With the stocks previous close at 15.12 this would imply there is a potential upside of 15.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 13.92 and the 200 day moving average is 13.76. The market cap for the company is $30,632m. Find out more information at: https://www.ecopetrol.com.co

The potential market cap would be $35,474m based on the market concensus.

Ecopetrol S.A. operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas; offshore exploration; energy supply services; specialized management services; and distribution of natural gas and LPG activities. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons and derivative products. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 9,127 kilometers of crude oil and multi-purpose pipelines. In addition, the company manufactures and commercializes polypropylene resins, compounds, and masterbatches; and offers refined and petrochemical products, and biofuels, as well as industrial service sales to customers. It has operations in Colombia, the United States, Asia, Central America and the Caribbean, Europe, South America, and internationally. Ecopetrol S.A. has a strategic alliance with Occidental Petroleum Corporation. The company was formerly known as Empresa Colombiana de PetrÃ³leos and changed its name to Ecopetrol S.A. in June 2003. Ecopetrol S.A. was incorporated in 1948 and is based in BogotÃ¡, Colombia.