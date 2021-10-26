Ecopetrol S.A. – Consensus Indicates Potential -93.5% Downside

Ecopetrol S.A. found using ticker (EC) now have [object Object] analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 1 and 1 and has a mean target at 1. With the stocks previous close at 15.32 this indicates there is a potential downside of -93.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 14.39 while the 200 day moving average is 13.44. The market cap for the company is $31,414m. Visit the company website at: http://www.ecopetrol.com.co

Ecopetrol S.A. operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas; offshore exploration; energy supply services; specialized management services; and distribution of natural gas and LPG activities. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons and derivative products. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 9,127 kilometers of crude oil and multi-purpose pipelines. In addition, the company manufactures and commercializes polypropylene resins, compounds, and masterbatches; and offers refined and petrochemical products, and biofuels, as well as industrial service sales to customers. It has operations in Colombia, the United States, Asia, Central America and the Caribbean, Europe, South America, and internationally. Ecopetrol S.A. has a strategic alliance with Occidental Petroleum Corporation. The company was formerly known as Empresa Colombiana de PetrÃ³leos and changed its name to Ecopetrol S.A. in June 2003. Ecopetrol S.A. was incorporated in 1948 and is based in BogotÃ¡, Colombia.