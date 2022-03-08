Twitter
Ecopetrol S.A. – Consensus Indicates Potential -.1% Downside

Broker Ratings

Ecopetrol S.A. found using ticker (EC) now have 11 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 23.65 and 14 and has a mean target at 17.51. With the stocks previous close at 17.52 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -.1%. The day 50 moving average is 14.56 and the 200 moving average now moves to 13.98. The company has a market cap of $36,779m. Find out more information at: https://www.ecopetrol.com.co

The potential market cap would be $36,758m based on the market concensus.

Ecopetrol S.A. operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas; offshore exploration; energy supply services; specialized management services; and distribution of natural gas and LPG activities. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons and derivative products. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 9,127 kilometers of crude oil and multi-purpose pipelines. In addition, the company manufactures and commercializes polypropylene resins, compounds, and masterbatches; and offers refined and petrochemical products, and biofuels, as well as industrial service sales to customers. It has operations in Colombia, the United States, Asia, Central America and the Caribbean, Europe, South America, and internationally. Ecopetrol S.A. has a strategic alliance with Occidental Petroleum Corporation. The company was formerly known as Empresa Colombiana de PetrÃ³leos and changed its name to Ecopetrol S.A. in June 2003. Ecopetrol S.A. was incorporated in 1948 and is based in BogotÃ¡, Colombia.

