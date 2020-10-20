Ecopetrol S.A. – Consensus Indicates Potential 35.2% Upside

Ecopetrol S.A. with ticker code (EC) now have 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 15.2 and 9 calculating the mean target price we have 13.06. Now with the previous closing price of 9.66 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 35.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 10.48 and the 200 day moving average is 11.01. The company has a market cap of $19,962m. Find out more information at: http://www.ecopetrol.com.co

Ecopetrol S.A. operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels segments. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons and derivative products. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 9,106 kilometers of crude oil and multi-purpose pipelines. In addition, the company manufactures and commercializes polypropylene resins, compounds, and masterbatches; and offers refined and petrochemical products, and biofuels, as well as industrial service sales to customers. It has operations in Colombia, the United States, Asia, Central America and the Caribbean, Europe, South America, and internationally. Ecopetrol S.A. has a strategic alliance with Occidental Petroleum Corporation. The company was formerly known as Empresa Colombiana de PetrÃ³leos and changed its name to Ecopetrol S.A. in June 2003. Ecopetrol S.A. was founded in 1948 and is based in BogotÃ¡, Colombia.

