Ecopetrol S.A. – Consensus Indicates Potential 34.4% Upside

Ecopetrol S.A. found using ticker (EC) have now 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 15.2 and 9 with the average target price sitting at 13.06. With the stocks previous close at 9.72 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 34.4%. The day 50 moving average is 10.58 while the 200 day moving average is 10.99. The company has a market cap of $19,736m. Visit the company website at: http://www.ecopetrol.com.co

Ecopetrol S.A. operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels segments. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons and derivative products. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 9,106 kilometers of crude oil and multi-purpose pipelines. In addition, the company manufactures and commercializes polypropylene resins, compounds, and masterbatches; and offers refined and petrochemical products, and biofuels, as well as industrial service sales to customers. It has operations in Colombia, the United States, Asia, Central America and the Caribbean, Europe, South America, and internationally. Ecopetrol S.A. has a strategic alliance with Occidental Petroleum Corporation. The company was formerly known as Empresa Colombiana de Petróleos and changed its name to Ecopetrol S.A. in June 2003. Ecopetrol S.A. was founded in 1948 and is based in Bogotá, Colombia.

