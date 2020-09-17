Ecopetrol S.A. – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.3% Upside

Ecopetrol S.A. found using ticker (EC) now have 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 15.2 and 9 with a mean TP of 13.16. Given that the stocks previous close was at 10.85 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 21.3%. The day 50 moving average is 11.49 and the 200 moving average now moves to 11.16. The company has a market capitalisation of $22,372m. Visit the company website at: http://www.ecopetrol.com.co

Ecopetrol S.A. operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels segments. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons and derivative products. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 9,106 kilometers of crude oil and multi-purpose pipelines. In addition, the company manufactures and commercializes polypropylene resins, compounds, and masterbatches; and offers refined and petrochemical products, and biofuels, as well as industrial service sales to customers. It has operations in Colombia, the United States, Asia, Central America and the Caribbean, Europe, South America, and internationally. Ecopetrol S.A. has a strategic alliance with Occidental Petroleum Corporation. The company was formerly known as Empresa Colombiana de PetrÃ³leos and changed its name to Ecopetrol S.A. in June 2003. Ecopetrol S.A. was founded in 1948 and is based in BogotÃ¡, Colombia.

