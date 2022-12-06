Ecolab Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.1% Upside

Ecolab Inc. with ticker code (ECL) have now 20 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 190 and 135 with a mean TP of 159.05. With the stocks previous close at 151.36 this would imply there is a potential upside of 5.1%. The 50 day MA is 146.96 and the 200 day MA is 161.34. The market cap for the company is $42,852m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.ecolab.com

The potential market cap would be $45,030m based on the market concensus.