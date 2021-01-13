Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

ECO Animal Health receive marketing authorisation for Aivlosin® Water Soluble Granules in the USA and in Canada

AIVLOSIN IN PIGS

ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH) has announced that it has received marketing authorisations from the United States Center for Veterinary Medicine of the Food and Drug Administration and from the Veterinary Drugs Directorate of Health Canada for Aivlosin®.

These approvals of Aivlosin® Water Soluble Granules add Mycoplasma hyopneumoniae to the list of pathogens indicated for the control of swine respiratory disease (“SRD”).

M. hyopneumoniae is a primary pathogen in swine respiratory disease complexes playing an important role in facilitating the entry of bacterial and viral pathogens. SRD occurs worldwide and causes major economic losses to the pig industry.

Aivlosin® Water Soluble Granules is under the control of North American veterinarians and is available under prescription only. It has a low, highly effective dose rate, short treatment duration and a zero day drug withholding period. The product will be marketed through Pharmgate Animal Health, the Group’s well-established sales and marketing joint operation with Pharmgate Corp (the majority-owned US subsidiary of Jinhe Biotechnology Co., Ltd., P. R. China).

Marc Loomes, ECO Animal Health Group CEO said: “We are delighted to receive this significant marketing authorisation for Aivlosin® Water Soluble Granules in the USA and in Canada which are among the most important pork producing and exporting countries in the world. M. hyopneumoniae plays a pivotal role in the important SRD segment and its control is frequently considered by swine producers to be one of the most important issues they face today.”

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Eco Animal Health Group plc

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Eco Animal Health Group plc

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

Q&A's

Funds

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.