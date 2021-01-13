ECO Animal Health receive marketing authorisation for Aivlosin® Water Soluble Granules in the USA and in Canada

ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH) has announced that it has received marketing authorisations from the United States Center for Veterinary Medicine of the Food and Drug Administration and from the Veterinary Drugs Directorate of Health Canada for Aivlosin®.

These approvals of Aivlosin® Water Soluble Granules add Mycoplasma hyopneumoniae to the list of pathogens indicated for the control of swine respiratory disease (“SRD”).

M. hyopneumoniae is a primary pathogen in swine respiratory disease complexes playing an important role in facilitating the entry of bacterial and viral pathogens. SRD occurs worldwide and causes major economic losses to the pig industry.

Aivlosin® Water Soluble Granules is under the control of North American veterinarians and is available under prescription only. It has a low, highly effective dose rate, short treatment duration and a zero day drug withholding period. The product will be marketed through Pharmgate Animal Health, the Group’s well-established sales and marketing joint operation with Pharmgate Corp (the majority-owned US subsidiary of Jinhe Biotechnology Co., Ltd., P. R. China).