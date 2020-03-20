EchoStar Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 98.4% Upside

EchoStar Corporation found using ticker (SATS) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 61 and 45 with the average target price sitting at 53. With the stocks previous close at 26.72 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 98.4%. The day 50 moving average is 36 and the 200 moving average now moves to 39.15. The market cap for the company is $2,916m. Find out more information at: http://www.echostar.com

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses, and satellite services; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical and government enterprises, as well as consumers. This segment also designs, provides, and installs gateways and terminal equipment for other satellite systems; and provides satellite ground segment systems and terminals to mobile system operators and enterprise customers. The ESS segment provides satellite services using its owned and leased in-orbit satellites and related licenses on a full-time and/or occasional-use basis to the United States government service providers, Internet service providers, broadcast news organizations, content providers, and private enterprise customers. EchoStar Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

