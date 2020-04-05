EchoStar Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 76.7% Upside

EchoStar Corporation found using ticker (SATS) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 61 and 45 and has a mean target at 53. Now with the previous closing price of 30 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 76.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 33.26 and the 200 moving average now moves to 38.68. The market cap for the company is $2,866m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.echostar.com

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses, and satellite services; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical and government enterprises, as well as consumers. This segment also designs, provides, and installs gateways and terminal equipment for other satellite systems; and provides satellite ground segment systems and terminals to mobile system operators and enterprise customers. The ESS segment provides satellite services using its owned and leased in-orbit satellites and related licenses on a full-time and/or occasional-use basis to the United States government service providers, Internet service providers, broadcast news organizations, content providers, and private enterprise customers. EchoStar Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn