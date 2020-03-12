EchoStar Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 66.7% Upside

EchoStar Corporation with ticker code (SATS) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 61 and 45 with a mean TP of 53. With the stocks previous close at 31.8 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 66.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 38.14 while the 200 day moving average is 39.38. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,925m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.echostar.com

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers. This segment also designs, provides, and installs gateways and terminal equipment for other satellite systems; and provides satellite ground segment systems and terminals to mobile system operators and enterprise customers. The EchoStar Satellite Services segment provides satellite operations and services using its owned and leased in-orbits satellites to corporates, the United States government service providers, Internet service providers, broadcast news organizations, content providers, and private enterprise customers. This segment also provides telemetry, tracking, and control services for satellites, as well as technical consulting services. EchoStar Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

