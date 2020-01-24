EchoStar Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 29.7% Upside

EchoStar Corporation with ticker code (SATS) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 63 and 45 with the average target price sitting at 54. Given that the stocks previous close was at 41.62 this indicates there is a potential upside of 29.7%. The 50 day MA is 42.53 while the 200 day moving average is 38.66. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,078m. Visit the company website at: http://www.echostar.com

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers. This segment also designs, provides, and installs gateways and terminal equipment for other satellite systems; and provides satellite ground segment systems and terminals to mobile system operators and enterprise customers. The EchoStar Satellite Services segment provides satellite operations and services using its owned and leased in-orbits satellites to corporates, the United States government service providers, Internet service providers, broadcast news organizations, content providers, and private enterprise customers. This segment also provides telemetry, tracking, and control services for satellites, as well as technical consulting services. EchoStar Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.