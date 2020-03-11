eBay Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 7.8% Upside

eBay Inc. with ticker code (EBAY) now have 28 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 51 and 30 with a mean TP of 38.84. Given that the stocks previous close was at 36.04 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 7.8%. The day 50 moving average is 36.38 while the 200 day moving average is 36.89. The company has a market cap of $28,293m. Visit the company website at: http://www.ebayinc.com

eBay Inc. operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn