eBay Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 7.0% Upside

eBay Inc. with ticker code (EBAY) now have 28 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 49 and 30 calculating the mean target price we have 38.73. Now with the previous closing price of 36.2 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 7.0%. The day 50 moving average is 35.74 and the 200 day moving average is 37.46. The company has a market capitalisation of $28,583m. Find out more information at: http://www.ebayinc.com

eBay Inc. operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company’s Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets. Its Classifieds platforms include a collection of brands, such as mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others, which offer online classifieds to enable people find whatever they are looking for in their local communities. The company’s platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks. eBay Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.