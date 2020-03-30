eBay Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 28.4% Upside

eBay Inc. with ticker code (EBAY) now have 28 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 51 and 28 calculating the mean target price we have 38.73. Now with the previous closing price of 30.16 this indicates there is a potential upside of 28.4%. The 50 day MA is 34.45 and the 200 moving average now moves to 36.02. The market cap for the company is $24,026m. Find out more information at: http://www.ebayinc.com

eBay Inc. operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

