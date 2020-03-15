eBay Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 17.6% Upside

eBay Inc. found using ticker (EBAY) have now 28 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 51 and 30 with the average target price sitting at 38.84. Now with the previous closing price of 33.03 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 17.6%. The day 50 moving average is 36.25 and the 200 day MA is 36.8. The company has a market cap of $27,059m. Find out more information at: http://www.ebayinc.com

eBay Inc. operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

