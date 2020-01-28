eBay Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 12.0% Upside

eBay Inc. with ticker code (EBAY) have now 29 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 47 and 31 with the average target price sitting at 39.61. Given that the stocks previous close was at 35.36 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 12.0%. The day 50 moving average is 35.62 while the 200 day moving average is 37.75. The market cap for the company is $28,864m. Find out more information at: http://www.ebayinc.com

eBay Inc. operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company’s Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets. Its Classifieds platforms include a collection of brands, such as mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others, which offer online classifieds to enable people find whatever they are looking for in their local communities. The company’s platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks. eBay Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.