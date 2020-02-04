eBay – Consenus Indicates Potential 15.4% Upside

eBay with ticker code (EBAY) have now 28 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 49 and 30 calculating the mean target price we have 38.73. Now with the previous closing price of 33.56 this indicates there is a potential upside of 15.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 35.58 and the 200 moving average now moves to 37.56. The market cap for the company is $27,977m. Find out more information at: http://www.ebaycom

eBay operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company’s Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets. Its Classifieds platforms include a collection of brands, such as mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others, which offer online classifieds to enable people find whatever they are looking for in their local communities. The company’s platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks. eBay was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.