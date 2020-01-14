eBay – Consenus Indicates Potential 14.5% Upside

eBay found using ticker (EBAY) now have 29 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 47 and 31 calculating the average target price we see 39.96. With the stocks previous close at 34.89 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 14.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 35.52 and the 200 moving average now moves to 38.02. The company has a market cap of $28,254m. Visit the company website at: http://www.ebaycom

eBay operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company’s Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets. Its Classifieds platforms include a collection of brands, such as mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others, which offer online classifieds to enable people find whatever they are looking for in their local communities. The company’s platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks. eBay was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.