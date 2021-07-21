Eaton Vance Tax Advantaged Divi – Consensus Indicates Potential 29.0% Upside

Eaton Vance Tax Advantaged Divi with ticker code (EVR) have now 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 177 and 133 and has a mean target at 161.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at 125.41 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 29.0%. The 50 day MA is 137.17 and the 200 moving average now moves to 131.55. The market capitalisation for the company is $5,346m. Company Website: http://www.evercore.com

Evercore Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Investment Banking and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment offers strategic advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, strategic shareholder advisory, special committee assignments, and transaction structuring; Capital Markets Advisory, including equity capital markets, restructuring, debt advisory, private placement advisory, market risk management and hedging, private capital advisory, and private funds; and research, sales, and trading professionals services on a content-led platform to its institutional investor clients. The Investment Management segment provides wealth management services to high-net-worth individuals, foundations, and endowments; and manages financial assets for institutional investors. The company was formerly known as Evercore Partners Inc. and changed its name to Evercore Inc. in August 2017. Evercore Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.