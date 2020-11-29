Eaton Vance Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -9.0% Downside

Eaton Vance Corporation with ticker code (EV) have now 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 69 and 47 calculating the average target price we see 62.38. Given that the stocks previous close was at 68.58 this would imply there is a potential downside of -9.0%. The 50 day MA is 63.21 and the 200 day MA is 44.75. The company has a market capitalisation of $7,880m. Find out more information at: http://www.eatonvance.com

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts. As of October 31, 2004, the company provided investment advisory or administration services to approximately 150 funds; approximately 1,300 separately managed individual and institutional accounts; and participated in approximately 40 retail-managed account broker/dealer programs. It markets and distributes shares of funds through a retail network of national and regional broker/dealers, banks, insurance companies, and financial planning firms. Eaton Vance Corp. was incorporated on January 29, 1981 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.