Eaton Vance Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -12.7% Downside

Eaton Vance Corporation found using ticker (EV) now have 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 61 and 42 with the average target price sitting at 54.06. Given that the stocks previous close was at 61.94 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -12.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 43.97 and the 200 moving average now moves to 38.9. The market cap for the company is $7,076m. Company Website: http://www.eatonvance.com

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts. As of October 31, 2004, the company provided investment advisory or administration services to approximately 150 funds; approximately 1,300 separately managed individual and institutional accounts; and participated in approximately 40 retail-managed account broker/dealer programs. It markets and distributes shares of funds through a retail network of national and regional broker/dealers, banks, insurance companies, and financial planning firms. Eaton Vance Corp. was incorporated on January 29, 1981 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

