Eaton Vance Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -12.3% Downside

Eaton Vance Corporation with ticker code (EV) now have 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 61 and 42 with the average target price sitting at 54.06. With the stocks previous close at 61.63 this would indicate that there is a downside of -12.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 42.82 while the 200 day moving average is 38.37. The company has a market cap of $7,134m. Company Website: http://www.eatonvance.com

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts. As of October 31, 2004, the company provided investment advisory or administration services to approximately 150 funds; approximately 1,300 separately managed individual and institutional accounts; and participated in approximately 40 retail-managed account broker/dealer programs. It markets and distributes shares of funds through a retail network of national and regional broker/dealers, banks, insurance companies, and financial planning firms. Eaton Vance Corp. was incorporated on January 29, 1981 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

