Eaton Corporation, PLC – Consensus Indicates Potential .8% Upside

Eaton Corporation, PLC found using ticker (ETN) now have 20 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 130 and 95 with the average target price sitting at 109.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 108.63 this would imply there is a potential upside of .8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 103.28 and the 200 day moving average is 91.18. The market cap for the company is $43,811m. Company Website: http://www.eaton.com

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products. The company’s Electrical Systems and Services segment provides power distribution and assemblies, three phase power quality products, hazardous duty electrical equipment, explosion-proof instrumentation, utility power distribution equipment, power reliability equipment, and services. Its Hydraulics segment offers power, controls and sensing, and fluid conveyance products; and filtration systems solutions, industrial drum and disc brakes, and golf grips. The company’s Aerospace segment provides hydraulic power generation and fuel systems, controls and sensing, and fluid and conveyance products for commercial and military use. Its Vehicle segment offers transmissions, clutches, hybrid power systems, superchargers, engine valves and valve actuation systems, cylinder heads, locking and limited slip differentials, transmission controls, and fuel vapor components for vehicle industry. The company’s eMobility segment provides voltage inverters, converters, fuses, circuit protection units, vehicle controls, power distribution products, fuel tank isolation valves, and commercial vehicle hybrid systems. It serves industrial, institutional, governmental, utility, commercial, residential, information technology, renewable energy, marine, agriculture, oil and gas, construction, mining, forestry, material handling, truck and bus, machine tools, molding, primary metals, and power generation markets, as well as original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket customers. The company was founded in 1916 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

