Eaton Corporation, PLC – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.1% Upside

Eaton Corporation, PLC with ticker code (ETN) now have 20 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 205 and 153 calculating the average target price we see 182.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at 152.17 this would imply there is a potential upside of 20.1%. The day 50 moving average is 164.3 and the 200 day moving average is 158.9. The market cap for the company is $61,994m. Company Website: https://www.eaton.com

The potential market cap would be $74,453m based on the market concensus.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally. The company’s Hydraulics segment provides pumps, motors, and hydraulic power units; valves, cylinders, and electronic controls; industrial and hydraulic hoses, fittings, assemblies, thermoplastic hose and tubing products, couplings, connectors, and assembly equipment; and industrial drums and disc brakes. Its Aerospace segment offers pumps, motors, hydraulic power units, hoses and fittings, and electro-hydraulic pumps; valves, cylinders, electronic controls, electromechanical actuators, sensors, aircraft flap and slat systems, and nose wheel steering systems; thermoplastic tubing products, fittings, adapters, couplings, and sealing and ducting products; fuel pumps, sensors, valves, and adapters and regulators; and wiring connectors and cables, as well as hydraulic and bag filters, strainers and cartridges, and golf grips. The company’s Vehicle segment offers transmissions, clutches, hybrid power systems, superchargers, engine valves and valve actuation systems, cylinder heads, locking and limited slip differentials, transmission controls, and fuel vapor components for the vehicle industry. Its eMobility segment provides voltage inverters, converters, fuses, onboard chargers, circuit protection units, vehicle controls, power distribution systems, fuel tank isolation valves, and commercial vehicle hybrid systems. The company was founded in 1916 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.