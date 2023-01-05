easyJet welcome Sue Clark to the Board as Senior Independent Director

easyJet Plc (LON:EZJ) has announced that Sue Clark will join the Board as Senior Independent Director and a member of the Audit, Nominations and Safety Committees with effect from 1 March 2023.

Sue is currently Senior Independent Director at Imperial Brands PLC and a Non-Executive Director of Mondi plc and Britvic plc. She brings strong strategic and commercial experience, having been a member of the Executive Management team at SABMiller plc from 2003, serving as Director of Corporate Affairs until 2012 and then Managing Director, Europe until the business was acquired in 2016. Prior to SABMiller she served as Director of Corporate Affairs for Railtrack plc and Scottish Power plc.