easyJet plc 9.4% Potential Upside Indicated by Citigroup

easyJet plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:EZJ) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Citigroup. easyJet plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Citigroup have set their target price at 1700 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 9.4% from today’s opening price of 1554.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 62.5 points and increased 244.5 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 1567 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 840 GBX.

easyJet plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,461.76 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 1,172.45. There are currently 397,208,133 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,086,515. Market capitalisation for LON:EZJ is £6,160,698,142 GBP.