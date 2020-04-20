easyJet plc 40.6% Potential Upside Indicated by HSBC

easyJet plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:EZJ) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at HSBC. easyJet plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. HSBC have set a target price of 900 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 40.6% from today’s opening price of 640 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 118.6 points and decreased 845.5 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 1570 GBX while the year low share price is currently 410 GBX.

easyJet plc has a 50 day moving average of 965.65 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 1,169.29. There are currently 397,208,133 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 5,649,962. Market capitalisation for LON:EZJ is £2,432,581,980 GBP.

