easyJet plc 38% Potential Upside Indicated by Berenberg

easyJet plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:EZJ) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ this morning by analysts at Berenberg. easyJet plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Berenberg have set their target price at 900 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 38.0% from today’s opening price of 652 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 550.5 points and decreased 763 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 1570 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 410 GBX.

easyJet plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,225.73 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 1,190.59. There are currently 397,208,133 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 5,103,624. Market capitalisation for LON:EZJ is £2,382,295,537 GBP.

