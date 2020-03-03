easyJet plc 38.2% Potential Upside Indicated by HSBC

easyJet plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:EZJ) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at HSBC. easyJet plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. HSBC have set a target price of 1500 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 38.2% from the opening price of 1085 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 361.5 points and decreased 221.5 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 1570 GBX while the year low share price is currently 840 GBX.

easyJet plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,453.30 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 1,198.91. There are currently 397,208,133 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,887,356. Market capitalisation for LON:EZJ is £4,403,052,154 GBP.

