easyJet plc 36.3% Potential Upside Indicated by Morgan Stanley

easyJet plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:EZJ) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Downgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘EQUAL WEIGHT’ today by analysts at Morgan Stanley. easyJet plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Morgan Stanley have set their target price at 800 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 36.3% from today’s opening price of 586.8 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 6.8 points and decreased 912.7 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 1570 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 410 GBX.

easyJet plc has a 50 day moving average of 909.09 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 1,163.13. There are currently 397,208,133 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 5,548,528. Market capitalisation for LON:EZJ is £2,347,500,066 GBP.

