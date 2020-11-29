easyJet plc 3.8% Potential Decrease Indicated by Davy

easyJet plc with EPIC/TICKER LON:EZJ had its stock rating noted as ‘Downgrade’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ this morning by analysts at Davy. easyJet plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Davy have set their target price at 800 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a downside of 3.8% from today’s opening price of 831.4 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 325.6 points and increased 204.6 points respectively.

easyJet plc LON:EZJ has a 50 day moving average of 602.06 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 673.29The 1 year high stock price is 1570 GBX while the 52 week low is 410 GBX. There are currently 456,749,631 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 5,467,230. Market capitalisation for LON:EZJ is £3,831,215,849 GBP.