easyJet plc 26.5% Potential Upside Indicated by UBS

easyJet plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:EZJ) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Upgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at UBS. easyJet plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. UBS have set their target price at 1300 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 26.5% from today’s opening price of 1027.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 465.5 points and decreased 328 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 1570 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 840 GBX.

easyJet plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,407.19 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 1,203.85. There are currently 397,208,133 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 3,339,143. Market capitalisation for LON:EZJ is £3,831,588,832 GBP.

