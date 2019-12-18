easyJet plc 18.7% Potential Upside Indicated by HSBC

easyJet plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:EZJ) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at HSBC. easyJet plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. HSBC have set a target price of 1700 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 18.7% from the opening price of 1432.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 156 points and increased 404.5 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 1557.5 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 840 GBX.

easyJet plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,320.53 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 1,114.04. There are currently 397,208,133 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,173,720. Market capitalisation for LON:EZJ is £5,678,090,261 GBP.