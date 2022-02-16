Twitter
easyJet plc 10.6% potential upside indicated by Liberum Capital

easyJet plc with ticker (LON:EZJ) now has a potential upside of 10.6% according to Liberum Capital.



Liberum Capital set a target price of 800 GBX for the company, which when compared to the easyJet plc share price of 715 GBX at opening today (16/02/2022) indicates a potential upside of 10.6%. Trading has ranged between 458 (52 week low) and 922 (52 week high) with an average of 6,349,225 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £5,425,511,840.

easyJet plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in airline business. The Company operates low-cost European point-to-point airline. The Company operate a single type aircraft fleet. The Company operates a modern fleet of Airbus A320 family aircraft. The Company operates through two segments, such as Airline business and Holidays business. Its Airline business operates easyJet’s route network. The Holidays business sells holiday packages. The Company’s Holidays business offers variety of holiday types, such as city breaks, beach holidays, family holidays, luxury holidays, adults’ holidays, lakes holidays, self-catering holidays, group holidays, boutique holidays, undiscovered holidays and James villa holidays. The Company’s product portfolio includes Standard Plus, Cabin Bags and Leisure fare (Essentials). The Company operates approximately 156 airports in approximately 33 countries. The Company’s fleet includes A319, A320, A320 neo and A321 neo.



