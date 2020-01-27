easyJet plc 0.1% Potential Decrease Indicated by Bernstein

easyJet plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:EZJ) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘MARKET PERFORM’ this morning by analysts at Bernstein. easyJet plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Bernstein have set a target price of 1450 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a downside of -.1% from today’s opening price of 1451 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 29.5 points and increased 235.5 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 1557.5 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 840 GBX.

easyJet plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,428.79 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 1,153.27. There are currently 397,208,133 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,010,817. Market capitalisation for LON:EZJ is £5,604,606,756 GBP.