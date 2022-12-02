Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

easyJet plc -55.6% potential downside indicated by Barclays

Broker Ratings

easyJet plc with ticker (LON:EZJ) now has a potential downside of -55.6% according to Barclays.



Barclays set a target price of 250 GBX for the company, which when compared to the easyJet plc share price of 389 GBX at opening today (02/12/2022) indicates a potential downside of -55.6%. Trading has ranged between 277 (52 week low) and 729 (52 week high) with an average of 4,237,983 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £2,984,285,068.

easyJet plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company, which is engaged in providing low-cost European flights and holidays. The Company operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. The Company also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours and provides financing services. The Company operates approximately 927 routes with 308 aircrafts in 34 countries and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own Website www.easyjet.com and its easyJet Worldwide platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator. The Company has two operating segments: Airline and Holidays. The Airline segment operates the Company’s route network. The Holidays segment sells holiday packages. The Company’s fleet includes A319, A320, A320 neo and A321 neo. Its subsidiaries include easyJet Airline Company Limited, easyJet HQ Development Limited, easyJet Holidays Holdings Limited, easyJet Holidays Transport Limited and other.



