Eastside Distilling – Consenus Indicates Potential 643.8% Upside

Eastside Distilling with ticker code (EAST) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘None’. The target price ranges between 9 and 9 and has a mean target at 9. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.21 this would imply there is a potential upside of 643.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 1.52 and the 200 day moving average is 3.11. The company has a market cap of $14m. Visit the company website at: http://www.eastsidedistilling.com

Eastside Distilling manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It provides gin under the brands of Big Bottom The Ninety One Gin, Big Bottom Navy Strength, Big Bottom Barrel Finished Gin, and Big Bottom London Dry Gin; rum under the brand name of Hue-Hue Coffee Rum; tequila under the Azuñia Blanco Organic Tequila, Azuñia Reposado Organic Tequila, Azuñia Añejo Tequila, and Azuñia Black brands; and vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka, Portland Potato Vodka  Marionberry, and Portland Potato Vodka  Habanero brand names. The company also offers whiskey under the Redneck Riviera Whiskey, Redneck Riviera Whiskey – Granny Rich Reserve, Burnside Oregon Oaked Rye Whiskey, Burnside West End Blend Whiskey, Burnside Goose Hollow Bourbon, Burnside Oregon Oaked Bourbon, Burnside Buckman RSV 10 Year Bourbon, Marionberry Whiskey, Big Bottom Barlow Whiskey, Big Bottom Barlow Port Whiskey, Big Bottom Delta Rye, Big Bottom American Single Malt, Big Bottom Zin Cask Bourbon, and Barrel Hitch American Whiskey brand names. In addition, it provides special drinks under the brand name of Advocaat Holiday Egg Nog; and ready-to-drink products under the Redneck Riviera Howdy Dew!, Portland Mule  Original, and Portland Mule  Marionberry brand names. The company sells its products on a wholesale basis to distributors in the United States, as well as in Ontario, Canada. Eastside Distilling was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

