Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Eastside Distilling – Consensus Indicates Potential 279.7% Upside

Eastside Distilling with ticker code (EAST) now have 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘None’. The target price ranges between 6 and 6 calculating the average target price we see 6. With the stocks previous close at 1.58 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 279.7%. The 50 day MA is 1.37 and the 200 day moving average is 1.37. The market cap for the company is $16m. Company Website: http://www.eastsidedistilling.com

Share on Stocktwits

Eastside Distilling manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It provides gin under the brands of Big Bottom The Ninety One Gin, Big Bottom Navy Strength, Big Bottom Barrel Finished Gin, and Big Bottom London Dry Gin; rum under the brand name of Hue-Hue Coffee Rum; tequila under the AzuÃ±ia Blanco Organic Tequila, AzuÃ±ia Reposado Organic Tequila, AzuÃ±ia AÃ±ejo Tequila, and AzuÃ±ia Black brands; and vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka, Portland Potato Vodka Â Marionberry, and Portland Potato Vodka Â Habanero brand names. The company also offers whiskey under the Redneck Riviera Whiskey, Redneck Riviera Whiskey – Granny Rich Reserve, Burnside Oregon Oaked Rye Whiskey, Burnside West End Blend Whiskey, Burnside Goose Hollow Bourbon, Burnside Oregon Oaked Bourbon, Burnside Buckman RSV 10 Year Bourbon, Marionberry Whiskey, Big Bottom Barlow Whiskey, Big Bottom Barlow Port Whiskey, Big Bottom Delta Rye, Big Bottom American Single Malt, Big Bottom Zin Cask Bourbon, and Barrel Hitch American Whiskey brand names. In addition, it provides special drinks under the brand name of Advocaat Holiday Egg Nog; and ready-to-drink products under the Redneck Riviera Howdy Dew!, Portland Mule Â Original, and Portland Mule Â Marionberry brand names. The company sells its products on a wholesale basis to distributors in the United States, as well as in Ontario, Canada. Eastside Distilling was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

Q&A's

Funds

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2020 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.