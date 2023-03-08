Eastman Chemical Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.6% Upside

Eastman Chemical Company with ticker code (EMN) now have 21 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 115 and 80 with a mean TP of 95.43. With the stocks previous close at 84.03 this would imply there is a potential upside of 13.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 87 and the 200 day moving average is 88.08. The market cap for the company is $9,982m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.eastman.com

The potential market cap would be $11,337m based on the market concensus.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company’s Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins. It serves transportation, personal care, wellness, food, feed, agriculture, building and construction, water treatment, energy, consumables, durables, and electronics markets. Its Advanced Materials segment provides copolyesters, cellulosic biopolymers, cellulose esters, polyvinyl butyral sheets, and window and protective films for value-added end uses in the transportation, durables, electronics, building and construction, medical and pharma, and consumables markets. The company’s Chemical Intermediates segment offers methylamines and salts, and higher amines and solvents; Olefin and acetyl derivatives, ethylene, and commodity solvents; and primary non-phthalate and phthalate plasticizers, and niche non-phthalate plasticizers for industrial chemicals and processing, building and construction, health and wellness, and agrochemicals markets. Its Fibers segment provides cellulose acetate tow, triacetin, cellulose acetate flake, acetic acid, and acetic anhydride for use in filtration media primarily cigarette filters; natural and solution dyed acetate yarns for use in consumables, and health and wellness markets; and wet-laid nonwoven media, specialty and engineered papers, and cellulose acetate fibers for transportation, industrial, agriculture and mining, and aerospace markets. Eastman Chemical Company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee.