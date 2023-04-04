EastGroup Properties, Inc. – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 5.8% Upside Potential

EastGroup Properties, Inc. with ticker code (EGP) now have 14 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 198 and 156 with the average target price sitting at $174.86. Given that the stocks previous close was at $165.32 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 5.8%. The day 50 moving average is $164.65 and the 200 moving average now moves to $158.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7,200m. Find out more information at: https://www.eastgroup.net

The potential market cap would be $7,616m based on the market consensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina. The Company’s goal is to maximize shareholder value by being a leading provider in its markets of functional, flexible and quality business distribution space for location sensitive customers (primarily in the 15,000 to 70,000 square foot range). The Company’s strategy for growth is based on ownership of premier distribution facilities generally clustered near major transportation features in supply-constrained submarkets. EastGroup’s portfolio, including development projects and value-add acquisitions in lease-up and under construction, currently includes approximately 45.8 million square feet.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.