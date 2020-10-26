EastGroup Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential -.5% Downside

EastGroup Properties found using ticker (EGP) have now 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 154 and 113 calculating the mean target price we have 137.17. Given that the stocks previous close was at 137.89 this would indicate that there is a downside of -.5%. The day 50 moving average is 135.27 and the 200 moving average now moves to 123.15. The company has a market cap of $5,433m. Visit the company website at: http://www.eastgroup.net

EastGroup Properties (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina. The Company’s goal is to maximize shareholder value by being a leading provider in its markets of functional, flexible and quality business distribution space for location sensitive customers (primarily in the 15,000 to 70,000 square foot range). The Company’s strategy for growth is based on ownership of premier distribution facilities generally clustered near major transportation features in supply-constrained submarkets. EastGroup’s portfolio, including development projects and value-add acquisitions in lease-up and under construction, currently includes approximately 45.7 million square feet.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn