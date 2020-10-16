EastGroup Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential -2.2% Downside

EastGroup Properties with ticker code (EGP) have now 12 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 154 and 113 with the average target price sitting at 137.17. Now with the previous closing price of 140.27 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -2.2%. The 50 day MA is 134.66 and the 200 moving average now moves to 121.33. The market capitalisation for the company is $5,517m. Visit the company website at: http://www.eastgroup.net

EastGroup Properties (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina. The Company’s goal is to maximize shareholder value by being a leading provider in its markets of functional, flexible and quality business distribution space for location sensitive customers (primarily in the 15,000 to 70,000 square foot range). The Company’s strategy for growth is based on ownership of premier distribution facilities generally clustered near major transportation features in supply-constrained submarkets. EastGroup’s portfolio, including development projects and value-add acquisitions in lease-up and under construction, currently includes approximately 45.7 million square feet.

