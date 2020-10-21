EastGroup Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential -1.0% Downside

EastGroup Properties with ticker code (EGP) have now 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 154 and 113 calculating the average target price we see 137.17. With the stocks previous close at 138.62 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -1.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 134.81 while the 200 day moving average is 122.2. The company has a market capitalisation of $5,382m. Find out more information at: http://www.eastgroup.net

EastGroup Properties (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina. The Company’s goal is to maximize shareholder value by being a leading provider in its markets of functional, flexible and quality business distribution space for location sensitive customers (primarily in the 15,000 to 70,000 square foot range). The Company’s strategy for growth is based on ownership of premier distribution facilities generally clustered near major transportation features in supply-constrained submarkets. EastGroup’s portfolio, including development projects and value-add acquisitions in lease-up and under construction, currently includes approximately 45.7 million square feet.

